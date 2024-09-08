Punjab: Woman dragged by motorcycle-borne men in snatching incident

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was dragged for around 200 metres when she tried to fend off three motorcycle-borne snatchers who fled with her mobile phone in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Sunday.

Lakshmi suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Friday in the Green Model Town area of Jalandhar, they said.

The woman was near her house when three unidentified men came on a motorcycle and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted, she was dragged behind the motorcycle for about 150 to 200 metres, said police.

The snatchers managed to take the mobile phone away, added police.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

A police official said a case has been registered, and that efforts are on to nab the accused.