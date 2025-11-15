Punjab woman fails to return from Pakistan; police probe on

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) The disappearance of a 48-year-old Sikh pilgrim who went to Pakistan but did not return is being investigated, the Punjab Police said on Saturday.

Sarabjeet Kaur was part of a 'jatha' (group) that had visited the neighbouring country for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Meanwhile, a purported 'nikahnama' surfaced on social media, claiming that the woman had converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man.

Sarabjeet Kaur was part of the 'jatha' consisting of over 1,900 Sikh members that had gone to Pakistan on November 4 through the Attari-Wagah border.

The group was supposed to participate in the Parkash Purab celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and other Sikh shrines.

While the group returned to India on Thursday night, Sarabjeet Kaur, a native of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, did not.

Kapurthala Assistant Superintendent of Police Dheerendra Verma said her disappearance is under probe.

He said the police have not received any information about her conversion.

Another police officer had earlier said Sarabjeet Kaur has three cases of cheating and fraud registered against her – two at Kapurthala City Police Station and one at Kot Fatta Police Station in Bathinda.

"However, proceedings of these cases in courts are almost over," the officer said.

Sarabjeet Kaur's husband has been living abroad for the past many years. She has two sons.

According to the police, she had a passport issued to her by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar in January 2024.

In another development, a purported 'nikahnama' surfaced on social media, according to which, Kaur converted to Islam and married Nasir Hussain of Nayi Abadi Sheikupura, Pakistan.

The authenticity of the 'nikahnama' could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Partap Singh said they had just forwarded the list of pilgrims, and it is the job of the government to carry out background checks.

The pilgrim group was led by the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj.

The jatha visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and other historical gurdwaras in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Centre had initially refused to send Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan for Parkash Purab, citing the security scenario with the neighbouring nation.

The Union government later allowed the 'jatha' to visit Pakistan.