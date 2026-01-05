Punjab: Woman, granddaughter mowed down by truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, Jan 5 (PTI) A woman and her 14-year-old granddaughter were killed here on Monday after they were run over by a tanker truck loaded with ash, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manjit Kaur (55) and her granddaughter Khushdeep Kaur, a Class 7 student -- both residents of Sirhind.

The deceased woman's husband, Ranjit Singh, said the loaded tanker -- coming from the direction of Sirhind -- ran over the duo, killing them on the spot.

Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib police station said the bodies have been kept at the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The tanker has been taken into custody and an investigation has been initiated, he added. PTI COR SUN VSD ARB ARB