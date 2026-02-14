Punjab woman, sister held for poisoning two children in Bathinda

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) A woman, along with her sister, was arrested for allegedly poisoning her two children in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Saturday.

Jassi Kaur was arrested on the complaint of her husband, Budh Singh, a resident of Phulewal village, who suspected the role of his wife in the death of their children.

A few days ago, their 8-year-old daughter, Sukhpreet Kaur, died. When their 6-year-old son Fatehveer Singh also passed away on Friday, Budh Singh lodged a complaint with the police, suspecting that his wife killed the two children under a conspiracy.

Following questioning, Kaur confessed to her crime, stating that rat poison was mixed with the food of the children, said a police official.

Police said Kaur disclosed that her sister, Moto Kaur and another person, Lakhi Singh, residents of Mehal Kalan, were involved in the matter.

The official said police have arrested Jassi Kaur and her sister, Moto Kaur, in this case.

Further investigation is underway.