Punjab: Woman sustains bullet wounds as motorcycle-borne man opens fire in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman sustained bullet injuries after a scooter-borne assailant fired at her in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Garden Colony under Patti police station on Saturday.

The assailant has been identified as Karan, an official said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, he said, adding that technical and forensic evidence is being collected.

Police said efforts are on to trace the accused and ascertain the motivation behind the attack. PTI CHS ARB ARB