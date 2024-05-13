Punjab women commission seeks inquiry into video showing Channi touching Jagir Kaur's chin

Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) The Punjab State Commission for Women on Monday sought an inquiry into a video clip purportedly showing Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi touching the chin of former SGPC president Jagir Kaur.

Advertisment

Taking suo motu notice of the video clip which went viral on social media, the state women commission chairperson wrote to the Punjab director general of police, asking him to file a status report in this regard by May 14.

The commission also wrote that Kaur was the former cabinet minister and former chief of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex gurdwara body.

Former Punjab chief minister Channi met Kaur on Friday while filing nomination papers in Jalandhar. Kaur was accompanying SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

Advertisment

In the video clip, Channi could be seen grabbing her hands and bowing. Then both engaged in a banter during which Channi touched the Kaur's chin with his hand. Both leaders and their supporters burst into laughter.

Channi's political rivals are sharing it as memes on social media.

Meanwhile, Channi said Kaur is like her elder sister and motherly figure and said he bowed when he met her.

Advertisment

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary demanded action against Channi, claiming that the former Punjab CM's behaviour towards a Sikh woman was "disrespectful".

Channi, who is the Congress candidate from the Jalandhar seat, recently came under fire from various political leaders for his "poll stunt" remark.

He had called the Poonch terror attack in which an IAF soldier was killed a "stunt" meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in Poonch district.

While replying to a question on the attack on the Indian Air Force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Channi had said, "Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe (These are all stunts, not attacks)." "Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win. There is no truth in it," he had said. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK