Punjab women commission wants strict action in 12-yr-old's rape in Patiala

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission on Tuesday strongly condemned the rape of 12-year-old girl by an autorickshaw driver in Patiala and sought strict action in the matter.

The commission's chairperson Raj Lali Gill said she has taken a suo motu cognizance of the case and sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

"This is a grave violation of a child's rights and a brutal crime that cannot be tolerated in our society. We demand the strictest possible punishment for the accused. The commission will closely monitor the proceedings to ensure that justice is served," said the chairperson.

Additionally, the commission is coordinating with local authorities to provide all necessary medical, psychological and legal support to the victim.

She recommended that all vehicles used for student transportation be thoroughly checked and properly documented.

It is imperative that such vehicles be equipped with emergency kits, GPS tracking systems, speed monitors, fire extinguishers and emergency exits to ensure the safety of children.

All drivers operating these vehicles must undergo mandatory police verification to ensure safety and security of students.

An autorickshaw driver had been arrested on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl student in Patiala district. The accused, Shubham Kanojia, used to pick up and drop off the girl for the school, police said.

The incident came to light after the health of the girl deteriorated. A medical check up revealed she was pregnant, they said A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.