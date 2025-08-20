Punjab women's panel takes cognizance of rape of 19-year-old woman in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission has taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman from Jalandhar and also directed police to take action in the matter.

Two persons allegedly raped the teenager after giving her a sedative and also made an objectionable video of her which was shared on social media, the commission said on Tuesday, terming it a "serious matter".

It further informed that the woman has already filed an application in the mater.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), the commission said an officer of the rank of superintendent of police should immediately conduct an investigation in the matter and submit its report by August 22.

The commission also said in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, it may take suo motu cognizance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.

The commission takes such matters very seriously and it is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women are protected, the letter added.