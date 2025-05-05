'Punjab won't give single drop of water to Haryana': Resolution moved in Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Amid a stand-off between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing, the Bhagwant Mann government on Monday moved a resolution in the state assembly here vowing not to spare even a single drop of water from its share for the neighbouring state.

Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal moved the resolution during the special session of the state assembly, and it was taken up for discussion in the House.

Goyal, while reading out the resolution, said the BJP has been trying to take away the rights of Punjab through its governments in Haryana and at the Centre, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

"By calling a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner, an attempt is being made to forcefully provide Punjab's rightful water to Haryana. Haryana has used all its share of water till March 31. Now BJP wants to give the water of Punjab to Haryana," according to the resolution.

The resolution said that during the last three years, the Mann government has tried to bring canal water to every farm in Punjab.

"A network of canals and water courses has been built on a very large scale. Until 2021, only 22 per cent of Punjab's fields received canal water. But today, around 60 per cent of the fields in Punjab are getting canal water.

"This is why every single drop of Punjab's water has become very precious for Punjab. Punjab no longer has any spare water to give to any other state, " said the resolution.

After Haryana requested Punjab to release water for drinking purposes on April 6, it showed a big heart and gave 4,000 cusecs of water. "Our Gurus have taught us that giving water to any thirsty person is a great virtue," said the resolution.

Goyal, citing the resolution, said the population of Haryana is 3 crore and it needs only 1,700 cusecs of water to meet all drinking and other human needs.

"Now, Haryana is saying that they need 8,500 cusecs of water all of a sudden. Punjab does not have extra water to meet its demand. So, BJP forcibly called a meeting of the BBMB in an unconstitutional and illegal manner and passed a resolution that Punjab will have to give its water to Haryana from its own share," he said.

"This is not acceptable to us," the resolution said.

It highlighted that the government of Punjab will not give even a single drop of water from its share to Haryana.

The resolution states that 4,000 cusecs of water that is being given to Haryana for drinking purposes will be continued as a matter of humanity, but not even a drop more will be given.

This House strongly condemns the "illegal and unconstitutional" convening of the BBMB meeting by the BJP, said the resolution. The House also considers the Dam Safety Act 2021 to be an attack on the rights of Punjab, it said.

Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa extended full support to the resolution, asserting that there is not even a single drop to spare.

A fresh row erupted over water sharing between the two neighbouring states, with the AAP-ruled Punjab refusing to release more water for the BJP-ruled Haryana.

They stressed that Haryana has "already used 103 per cent of the allocated water by March". PTI CHS VSD RHL