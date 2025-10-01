Punjab: Yoga guru Ramdev donates Rs 1 cr for flood relief

Amritsar, Oct 1 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to support the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's ongoing services for flood-affected people in Punjab.

Ramdev, head of Patanjali Yog Peeth Haridwar, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

At the Information Centre of the Golden Temple, Dhami honoured Ramdev by presenting them with a model of Sri Harmandar Sahib and a 'siropa' (robe of honour).

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said Punjab suffered immense losses due to recent floods, and from the very first day the SGPC has been continuously engaged in relief and rehabilitation services.

He noted that Sikh 'Sangat' and organisations from India and abroad have made significant contributions to this humanitarian effort.

"Today, Baba Ramdev, after paying obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, also extended support by presenting a cheque of Rs 1 crore on behalf of his organisation," he said.

Dhami expressed gratitude to Ramdev and Patanjali Yog Peeth for their contribution.

He also extended an invitation to Ramdev to participate in the upcoming events at Sri Anandpur Sahib, being organised to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur.

Ramdev said that paying obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib has given him immense peace and emphasised that the benevolence of the Sikh Gurus is for the entire humanity can never be forgotten.

This sacred shrine, he said, is blessed by the Gurus and makes no distinction of religion, caste, or creed.

Appreciating the relief services being carried out by the SGPC during the recent floods, Ramdev assured that Patanjali Yog Peeth will continue to extend its support in this noble cause.