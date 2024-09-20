Punjab Youth Cong protests against BJP MP Bittu over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Members of Punjab Youth Congress on Friday held a protest here against BJP MP and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over his alleged remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The protest, which was held near Bittu's residence here, was led by Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra.

The protesters said that they were detained by police while they were heading towards Bittu's residence.

Slamming Gandhi over the statements he made during his recent US visit about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" are supporting the Congress leader, he is the "number one terrorist". PTI NIT NB