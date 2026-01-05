Punjab Youth Congress chief slams Centre over VB-G RAM G Act, says it 'destroys' legal right to work

Patiala, Jan 5 (PTI) Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra on Monday condemned the BJP-led Central government for what he termed a "systematic attack" on MGNREGA, stating that any attempt to dilute the scheme is a direct assault on the poor and rural workers.

Speaking to reporters here, Mohindra said the newly introduced Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act is being falsely projected as an expansion of employment. He claimed that in reality it "destroys" the legal foundation of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

"MGNREGA was not a charity. It was a legally guaranteed right to work. By diluting this law, the BJP has attacked the poorest sections of society and weakened Punjab economically and constitutionally," Mohindra said.

He pointed out that under MGNREGA, rural households could demand work and the government was legally bound to provide employment within 15 days or pay unemployment allowance.

"Under the BJP's new framework, employment is no longer a right. It depends on permissions, notifications and approvals from Delhi. This turns a right into charity," he claimed.

Responding to the Centre's claim of increasing workdays from 100 to 125, Mohindra questioned the value of the increase without a legal guarantee. He said numbers on paper do not feed families and that only guaranteed employment provides security.

Mohindra highlighted that the Centre now wants states to bear the cost in a 60:40 ratio while retaining all decision-making powers. "Delhi will decide when work will be given, how much work will be sanctioned, and what work will be done, but Punjab will be forced to pay the bill. This is financial arm-twisting and a direct blow to federalism," he said.

He further stated that the new system sidelines Gram Sabhas and Panchayats, which served as the backbone of the original scheme. He questioned why authorities in Delhi should decide on local village matters, asserting that such a move "destroys grassroots democracy".

Warning of the financial implication for Punjab, which is already under debt, Mohindra said the new cost-sharing model would force the state to reduce employment rather than expand it.

He announced that the Youth Congress will launch a statewide "MGNREGA Mazdoor Adhikar Bachao Yatra" from January 8 to 12. The march will cover all assembly constituencies to mobilise workers and protest against the policies of the Centre.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, or VB-G RAM G, was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025, following its clearance in the Lok Sabha.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on December 21, making it an Act. The new law seeks to replace MGNREGA and promises 125 days of wage employment per rural household every financial year. PTI COR SUN AKY AKY