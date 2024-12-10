Punjab Youth Congress holds protest over farmers' issues, unemployment

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Youth Congress held a protest here on Tuesday on issues related to farmers, unemployment and drugs, and targeted both the state and the central governments.

The Youth Congress leaders and workers were briefly detained by police when they tried to march towards the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to gherao it.

Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib led the protest.

He said farmers are fighting for their rights and seeking a legal guarantee to MSP, but the Centre is not paying heed to their demands.

Targeting the Mann dispensation, he said, "We are also raising issues of unemployment and drugs." Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra claimed there is great anger among the youth as they are not getting jobs while the drug menace is increasing.

The Youth Congress workers raised the slogan - "Give justice to farmers and jobs to the youth, not drugs'.

Mohindra said the Aam Aadmi Party government has "completely failed" in the promises made to farmers and the youth.

"We wanted to remind them of the promises they had made, but failed to fulfil them," he said.

The protesting Youth Congress leaders and workers were stopped and prevented from marching to the Punjab chief minister's residence from the site of the protest, which was near the Congress' Punjab unit office here. PTI SUN MNK MNK