Punjabi Bagh roundabout named after former CM Madan Lal Khurana

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday renamed a roundabout in Punjabi Bagh area of the city after the first chief minister late Madan Lal Khurana.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X said no one could match Khurana, who she called "Dilli Ka Sher." She said Khurana adorned Delhi with infrastructure that is still remembered by the people.

"Today, we all are remembering him on his birth anniversary, and I am happy that today, through the Delhi government, we have named Punjabi Bagh Chowk after the late Shri Madan Lal Khurana ji," she said in the post.

A plaque bearing the text 'Madan Lal Khurana Chowk' was unveiled by PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh along with his cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia at the roundabout.

Khurana's son Harish Khurana, MLA from Moti Nagar constituency was also present on the occasion.

The PWD minister said that the renamed crossing will serve as a reminder of Khurana's "unparalleled contributions" and convey it to future generations. PTI VIT VN VN