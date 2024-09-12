Punjabi Bagh to Netaji Subhash Metro Station among high-risk corridors: Delhi govt report

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The stretch from Punjabi Bagh junction to Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station interchange has emerged a high-risk corridor that recorded five pedestrian deaths per kilometre and 13 crashes involving pedestrians, according to an analysis by the Delhi transport department.

It was followed by Punjabi Bagh to Peeragarhi Chowk that saw four pedestrian deaths per kilometre and recorded 16 crashes involving them. Recently released by the Delhi government, the '2022 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report' also said 50 per cent of the road crash victims in 2022 were pedestrians, while 45 per cent of the victims were two or three-wheeler drivers and passengers. The stretch from Punjabi Bagh junction to Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station, Ghazipur Road, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road also emerged as high-risk corridors in the analysis, recording two or more pedestrian deaths per kilometre.

The other high-risk corridors for pedestrians were Ghazipur Road, Mukarba Chowk to Budhpur, Khajoori Khas to Loni Roundabout, Deshbandhu Gupta Road and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi Chowk.

Signature Bridge, the stretch from Gokulpuri Metro Station to Wazirabad-Ghaziabad border, and Mukarba Chowk to Signature Bridge entry point, were found to be among the high-risk corridors that recorded two or more motorcycle-related fatalities per kilometre.

Mukarba Chowk, Kashmere Gate Metro Station, the intersection at GT-Libaspur Road, Punjabi Bagh intersection, Ring Road Hanuman Setu continue to be high-risk locations, the report stated. They were identified as high risk locations by the transport department in 2019 and 2021. Mukarba Chowk recorded 22 fatal crashes in 2022.

The other high-risk locations are Dhansa Bus Stand, Peeragarhi Chowk, Britannia Chowk, the intersection at Outer Ring Road-Wazirabad Road, Exit from Signature Bridge to Outer Ring Road, Madhuban Chowk, Mukundpur Chowk, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Azadpur Mandi and Ghazipur Mandi, the report said.

Among the 11 revenue districts, the North district recorded the highest pedestrian fatalities, followed by Central and West, while Northeast and South had the lowest number of such deaths, according to the report.

The North district also recorded the highest number of deaths involving motorcycle drivers and pillion riders followed by Dwarka, while Shahdara and North East districts had the lowest such casualties.

In the 2022 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report, the Road Safety Lead Agency (RSLA) of the Transport Department analysed the road crashes to identify when and where these crashes are occurring -- known as 'crash prone spots' or 'blackspots'.

The RSLA was set up in 2017 following a directive of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

"The deep dive into data to geographically locate exactly at what time and where these crashes took place, helps inform our decision to rectify these crash prone spots," the latest report said.

The transport department also noted that police personnel can be trained and deployed accordingly to target the most relevant risk factors, time, and places using the data provided by this report. Intersections and corridors highlighted based on the analysis in this report can be taken up by districts and relevant stakeholders to redesign to make them safer, it added.