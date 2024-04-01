Punjabi dhaba owner picked up for Khalistani poster in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 1 (PTI) A roadside dhaba owner hailing from Punjab was picked up from Assam's Bongaigaon district on suspicion of being a Khalistani sympathiser, a police officer said on Monday.

According to Bongaigaon SP Mohan Lal Meena, the person kept a poster of Khalistani idealogue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and others in his line hotel, located near Gerukabari outpost on National Highway-27.

"There is a photo of Bhindranwale. In another photo, a person is waving a flag similar to that of a Khalistani one. We are examining it," he told PTI.

The person, identified as Gurmukh Singh from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, also kept a photo of slain controversial rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Meena said.

Police picked him up on Sunday and are interrogating him at present, he added.

"He claimed that some truck drivers gave him the pictures. He might be a sympathiser, but we cannot say it at the moment," the SP said.

Singh used to drive trucks before COVID-19, but opened the dhaba after the pandemic, he added.

"We feel that he put up such kinds of posters in his dhaba to attract more truck drivers, a lot of whom are from Punjab. Otherwise, he would not have done such a foolish thing publicly in front of his dhaba," Meena said. PTI TR TR MNB