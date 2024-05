Ludhiana, May 11 (PTI) Padma Shri recipient Punjabi poet and writer Surjit Singh Patar passed away on Saturday morning at his residence near the Barewal Colony here.

He was 79.

Patar died in his sleep, his family members said.

Patar's poetic works include 'Hawa Vich Likhe Harf', 'Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varanmala', 'Patjhar Di Pazeb', 'Lafzaan Di Dargah' and 'Surzameen'.

He received the Padma Shri in 2012. He was the president of the Punjab Arts Council. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB