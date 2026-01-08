Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan calls on Governor Kataria, pledges support for anti-drug campaign

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Thursday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhavan here and held an in-depth discussion on the drug problem in the state.

During the meeting, Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, emphasized the collective responsibility of society to safeguard the future of the younger generation in order to root out the drug menace from Punjab.

According to an official statement, Kataria told Maan that for the past one year, he has been spearheading a sustained mass awareness campaign against drugs, in collaboration with educational institutions, social and religious organizations, NGOs, sportspersons, and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the powerful role of influential personalities in shaping public opinion against drug abuse, the governor urged Maan to actively associate himself with the campaign and use his immense popularity to educate and motivate the youth to stay away from drugs.

Reiterating his wholehearted commitment to the noble cause, Maan assured the governor of his full support to join the campaign and participate in awareness marches.

The singer asserted that protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs is a shared responsibility and that he would contribute with his heart and soul to the efforts aimed at building a healthy, drug-free Punjab, the statement said.

To spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse, Governor Kataria has personally undertaken extensive 'padyatras' to connect directly with people, including a six-day walk covering districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar, and a two-day walk in Jalandhar district, it said.