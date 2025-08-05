Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann has narrow escape after car accident in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann on Monday had a narrow escape after his car met with an accident when a stray cattle appeared on the road while it was descending from the Pipli flyover on National Highway-44 here, police said.

Police said Mann (59), who was returning from Delhi to Mohali, and three others in the car, including the driver, received minor injuries in the incident.

Police said the car occupants had a narrow escape as things could have taken a worse turn after the vehicle turned turtle on the busy highway.

According to Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar of the Sadar police station, the accident occurred when the car hit a stray cattle on the highway.

He said Mann and others proceeded towards Mohali in Punjab after receiving medical treatment and first aid at Kurukshetra.