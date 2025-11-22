Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu dies in road accident in Mansa

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died after his car collided with a canter truck in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Saturday.

The 36-year-old singer, best known for his song 'Paper Te Payar', was on his way back to his village Khiala Kalan in Mansa on Friday night when the accident took place, they said.

A police official said the truck driver has been held and a case has been registered in the matter.

Sidhu rose to fame with his song 'Paper Te Payar' which was a duet with singer Miss Pooja in 2007. His other songs included 'Mela', 'Sari Raat Parhdi', 'Thakevan Jattan Da' and 'Pai Gaya Payar'. PTI CHS NB NB