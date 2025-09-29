Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to be on ventilator support: Fortis Hospital

Chandigarh: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was hospitalised in Mohali on Saturday after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

He is being closely monitored by the neurosurgery and critical care specialists, said the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a statement.

Jawanda (35) was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on Saturday.

The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control over the motorcycle, police had said earlier.

He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition on Saturday.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was put on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital had said on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about Jawanda's health.

Many Punjabi artistes have appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the singer.

Hailing from the village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda is known for his songs ''Tu dis penda'', ''Khush reha kar'', ''Sardari'', ''Surname'', ''Afreen'', ''Landlord'', ''Down to earth'' and ''Kangani''.

Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer movie "Subedar Joginder Singh" in 2018, "Jind Jaan" in 2019 and "Mindo Taseeldarni" in 2019.