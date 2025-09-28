Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical; CM Mann visits hospital

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was admitted to a hospital in Mohali after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, continues to remain critical, the hospital authorities on Sunday.

Fortis Hospital in a statement said the singer is still on ventilator support.

"He is under close monitoring and management by the multidisciplinary team comprising neurosurgery and critical Care specialists at Fortis Hospital Mohali," it said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to inquire about his health. A broad section of Punjabi artistes has appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the singer.

The CM said he met Jawanda's mother and his wife at the hospital.

Mann asked people not to spread rumours about his health on social media.

The 35-year-old, who rose to fame with the song 'Kali Jawande Di', met with a road accident in the hill state's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the Baddi area where he lost control over the motorcycle, police said. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in Punjab in an "extremely critical" condition.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries and was put on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital had said on Saturday. He also suffered a cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said the singer's fans across the world are praying for his recovery.

More expert doctors, including from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, were being consulted, he said.

Singers Kanwar Grewal, Gurdas Mann, and Babbu Mann made an appeal to people to pray for Jawanda.

Grewal, who was at the hospital, said Jawanda was getting the best treatment.

"Pray for him so that he gets well soon," he said.

Singer Surjit Bhullar and actor-singer Ranjit Bawa also visited the hospital.

Punjabi actor and AAP leader Sonia Mann visited the hospital and urged people not to spread rumours about his health.

Singer Tarsem Jassar said everyone must pray to the almighty so that Jawanda recovers quickly.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda is also known for his songs 'Tu dis penda', 'Khush reha kar', 'Sardari', 'Surname', 'Afreen', 'Landlord', 'Down to earth' and 'Kangani'.

Jawanda also acted in Gippy Grewal starrer movie 'Subedar Joginder Singh' in 2018, 'Jind Jaan' in 2019 and 'Mindo Taseeldarni' in 2019. PTI CHS VN VN