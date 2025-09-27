Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda suffers head injuries in bike accident; 'critical'

Shimla/Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla riding a motorcycle on Saturday, police said.

Jawanda was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, at 1:45 pm in an "extremely critical" condition, the hospital said in a statement.

The accident took place in Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said.

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was currently on ventilator support, Fortis Hospital said in the statement.

“As per available information, he sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident in the morning and also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali,” it said.

According to the statement, on arrival, the singer was immediately assessed by teams from emergency and neurosurgery departments. Detailed examinations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at the Fortis Hospital.

He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring, it said.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, said they have prayed for speedy recovery of the singer.

“Received news that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is stated to be quite critical," Mann said in a post in Punjabi on X.

"I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family,” he said.

In a post on X, Bains said, “Just heard about the accident of Rajwinder Jawanda Veer. Praying to the Almighty for his safety and speedy recovery.” Congress' Warring said he is deeply concerned to hear about the accident. "Praying for his speedy recovery and good health. May Waheguru bless him with strength and healing,” he said on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also prayed for the singer's recovery.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda. Praying for his speedy recovery and strength to his family and fans in this difficult time. May Waheguru bless him with good health.” An ‘ardas’ (prayer) was performed for his speedy recovery by locals at a gurdwara at his native village Pona in Ludhiana’s Jagraon.

Several Punjabi artistes, including singer-actor Gippy Grewal, and singers Jass Bajwa, Kanwar Grewal and Kulwinder Billa visited the hospital to enquire about his well-being.

Ludhiana-born Jawanda rose to fame with his hit song 'Kali Jawande Di'. He has also acted in several Punjabi movies.