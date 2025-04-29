Punjabis elected MPs in Canada, celebrations erupt back home

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab's Sujapur village erupted in a celebration when Liberal candidate Sukh Dhaliwal was elected an MP for the sixth time in the Federal polls in Canada on Tuesday.

Dhaliwal is among more than 20 Punjab-origin candidates who were elected to the House of Commons in Canada.

This time, around 65 Punjab-origin candidates contested the Federal polls in Canada.

The Liberal Party won the federal elections in Canada.

In 2021, 18 Punjabis had won the polls, while in 2019, 20 Punjab-origin were elected to the House of Commons.

The Punjabi community forms a significant part of Canada's South Asian population and influences many seats.

Dhaliwal, 64, won the Surrey Newton seat, defeating Conservative nominee Harjit Singh Gill, his closest rival in the fray.

A businessman, Dhaliwal was elected an MP from Surrey Newton in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021. He earlier served as an MP from Newton-North Delta.

With roots in Sujapur village in Jagraon in Punjab's Ludhiana district, Dhaliwal on Tuesday became the cause of an unseasonal merry back home with many villagers breaking out in a dance to the beats of 'dhol' and others distributing sweets.

His elder brother said Dhaliwal remained connected with his roots and loves his village.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, who studied with Dhaliwal, said it was a moment of happiness for everyone.

He comes to his villages and meets locals, said Grewal, adding, he knows many of them by name.

Conservative candidates Amanpreet Singh Gill and Sukhman Gill won from Calgary Skyview and Abbotsford, South Langley.

Both hailed from the Moga district. Their victories also led to celebrations in their native places.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora congratulated both of them for their victories.

Sandhwan expressed hope that they would further strengthen ties between India and Canada.

Prominent among those who won in the Canada polls were the Liberal Party's Anita Anand from Oakville East, Bardish Chagger from Waterloo, Anju Dhillon from Dorval-Lachine, Randeep Sarai from Surrey Centre, while the Conservative party's Dalwinder Gill from Calgary McKnight, Arpan Khanna from Oxford, and Tim Uppal from Edmonton Gateway. PTI CHS VSD VN VN