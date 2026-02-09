Punjabis fed up with 'fraudulent' Mann government: SAD leader Majithia

Phagwara, Feb 9 (PTI) SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday asserted that his voice cannot be suppressed with "false, fabricated and cooked up" cases by the Bhagwant Mann government.

He was addressing a gathering of Akali workers at the Phagwara bypass during a stopover here while on his way to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple after his recent release from the Nabha jail on bail in a disproportionate assets case.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader declared that the Mann government can register as many false cases against him as it wants, but just like he never bent or bowed down in the past, he won't in the future as well. "My voice will continue to call a spade a spade and expose the Mann government," he stated.

Claiming that Punjabis felt "betrayed and disillusioned" by the "fraudulent" Mann government and were now repentant in electing it again, Majithia asserted that Punjabis have made up their mind to rectify their mistake by showing the door to the AAP government and re-electing the Akali government in the 2027 assembly elections.

Likening Punjab's law and order situation to that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of 20 years ago, Majithia alleged that the situation in the state was worse than 'jungle raj'.