Punjab's AAP govt tried to thwart nomination with rent arrear notice, says BJP candidate Bittu

Ludhiana (Punjab), May 11 (PTI) The BJP's Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday accused the AAP government in Punjab of sending him a rent arrear notice for his official residence to thwart his nomination process.
Bittu was served a notice for the recovery of Rs 1.82 crore as rent for his official residence on Thursday. He was scheduled to file his nomination papers on Friday.
The BJP leader claimed he borrowed money from friends and relatives and mortgaged a portion of his ancestral land in Payal to clear the dues.
After clearing the dues, Bittu got a no-due certificate and filed his nomination.
Bittu told reporters he was allocated the house in 2016 due to security reasons.
"I contested elections in 2017 and 2019 but no question was ever raised," he claimed.
"I was paying water and electricity bills regularly and no notice was issued in the past stating that my possession is illegal," he claimed.
Bittu said he was issued the notice at midnight under a "planned conspiracy" to thwart his nomination process and put his "life at risk".
He alleged that AAP and the Congress are "hand in glove" to stop his march to victory.
Bittu said he has moved to the local BJP office in Dugri, where he slept in an unfurnished room on the second floor with mattresses on the floor.
The people of Ludhiana will give a befitting reply for this mischief, he claimed.
AAP and the Congress are scared as the BJP is set to win the seat with a huge margin, Bittu claimed.
A three-time MP, Bittu is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995.
Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls on June 1.