Punjab's Anandpur Sahib constituency to emerge as model of 'green polls'

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) A meeting has been held in Mohali to discuss and implement initiatives to make the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab as a model of "green elections" in the country.

General observer Dr Heera Lal, along with police observer Sandeep Gajanan Dewan and expenditure monitor Shilpi Sinha, held the meeting with all district election officers and other concerned officials of the parliamentary constituency, said an official statement here.

"The aim of this meeting was to discuss and implement initiatives to make Anandpur Sahib a model of green elections in the country," it said.

During the meeting, several key decisions were made, including the planting of a significant number of trees to neutralize the carbon content generated from waste material and plastic use during elections, it said.

Additionally, efforts were made to felicitate booth level officers (BLOs) with the highest turnout in each assembly constituency during the 2019 elections to encourage voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

General observer Lal emphasized the importance of conducting free, fair and environment-friendly election processes and stressed the need to minimize the use of single-use plastic and maintain cleanliness throughout the election process.

As a follow-up to the meeting, saplings were planted at the district administrative complex in Mohali as part of the 'Green Election' initiative.

A pledge was also administered by schoolchildren and officials to plant one sapling each and avoid single-use plastic on the polling day, said the statement.

These efforts will not only contribute to cleaner and greener elections but also set a positive example for other constituencies to follow, it said. PTI CHS KVK KVK