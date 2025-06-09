Punjab's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' turns into public movement: FM Cheema

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government's ongoing anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has transcended into a people's movement, with citizens providing information against drug traffickers.

He said this collective cooperation, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, will ensure that Punjab becomes completely a drug-free state.

Sharing details of the anti-drug campaign which began on March 1, Cheema said that so far, 9,580 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 16,348 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested.

Strict action has been taken against drug traffickers, leading to the demolition of properties belonging to 118 individuals involved in the drug trade, he said.

During this period, significant quantities of illicit substances have been recovered, including 622 kg of heroin, 14,976 kg of poppy husk, 252 kg of opium, 264 kg of ganja, and 26,49,847 narcotic pills, said the FM.

Cheema also said the cabinet sub-committee, formed to monitor the anti-drug drive, took decisions to establish robust arrangements for the treatment of drug addicts.

This crucial step comes as the ongoing campaign successfully disrupted drug supply lines, leading to a notable increase in individuals seeking treatment.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Cheema, and attended by Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Dr. Balbir Singh, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary Finance Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary Health Kumar Rahul, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The decisions included the immediate recruitment of 200 psychologists on a temporary basis for six months, with the health department tasked to secure permanent recruitment in the interim.

Additionally, psychiatrists will be empanelled across various districts as required, receiving Rs 3,000 for two hours daily to provide essential assistance to individuals striving to overcome addiction, Cheema said.

The sub-committee has also directed the health department to submit a comprehensive proposal within a week for the recruitment of all necessary health staff.

He further said the number of beds in government hospitals and drug de-addiction centres has been increased by 1,000.

Furthermore, if the capacity of government centers is fully utilized, the services of private nursing institutes and de-addiction centers will be utilized for an additional 1,000 beds, with the government bearing the associated costs.