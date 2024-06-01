Punjab's culture, heritage on display at many polling booths in state

Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Punjab's cultural heritage was on display on Saturday across the state at many polling stations where the voters had a glimpse of old utensils, 'phulkari pakhi', traditional 'atta chakki', 'charkha' and old musical instruments.

Several model and unique polling stations were set up in the state where polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats were taking place. One such polling station was set up at a school in Patiala.

According to an official, this polling booth was dedicated to Punjab's rich culture and heritage.

Among many items, old utensils made of brass including glass, jug and the likes were showcased at the polling booth.

Similarly, 'phulkari pakhi' (hand fan), 'charkha', traditional 'atta-chakki' and 'chulha' were on display, said the official.

Traditional musical instruments like 'tumbi', 'dhadd', 'chimta', 'bugchu', 'dhol' and 'dilruba' were also showcased.

Traditional Punjabi 'juttis' (footwear) like 'tille wali' were also on display, he said.

Polling booths with a theme of Punjabi culture and heritage were also set up at some other places in the state.

Meanwhile, a group of transgender people gave a dance performance in Fazilka to convey a message to the people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes.

A target of achieving more than 70 per cent voter turnout was fixed for the june 1 elections in Punjab.

The state had seen a voter turnout of 65.96 per cent during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was below the national average. PTI CHS KSS KSS