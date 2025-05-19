Punjab's duty to commemorate Guru Teg Bahadur's 350th martyrdom on massive scale: CM Mann

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod to a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Chairing a meeting here, the CM said that the state government is duty-bound to give tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru on a massive scale.

He said the state will establish a chair at Punjabi University in Patiala for research on the life and philosophy of the Guru Sahib.

A booklet on the history of the Guru Sahib will also be released along with another booklet on 'Bani' of the Guru.

He also approved an Under-17 football tournament at Sri Anandpur Sahib, as well as a World Peace Conference and a World Interfaith Conference.

He said seminars will be conducted across districts to make people aware of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur's unparalleled and unique sacrifice.

The department of sports, higher education, tourism and culture, and information and public relations have been tasked with organising these seminars, conferences, 'kirtan darbars', light and sound shows, and publishing books, he said.

A yatra will be undertaken from Jammu to Delhi via Baba Bakala and Sri Anandpur Sahib to perpetuate the legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur, the first proponent of human rights across the globe, Mann said.

A major push will be given to infrastructure development in 63 places with footprints of the Guru Sahib in districts including Roopnagar, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and others, he added.

The state government will spruce up these sacred places of immense historical importance.

Mann said apart from this, the state will also urge the government of India to issue a commemorative postal stamp on Guru Teg Bahadur. PTI CHS VN VN