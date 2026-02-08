Punjab's Faridkot, Hoshiarpur shiver at 5 degrees

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab on Sunday, with Faridkot and Hoshiarpur recording minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Among other places in Punjab, Ferozepur recorded a low of 5.6 degrees, Amritsar 5.7 degrees, Bathinda 6.2 degrees, Gurdaspur 7 degrees, Ludhiana 9.4 degrees and Patiala recorded a minimum of 9.3 degrees, the India Meteorological Department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 8 degrees.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 7.2 degrees, Gurugram 8.1 degrees, Narnaul 8.5 degrees, Hisar 8.3 degrees, while in Ambala the mercury settled at 9.2 degrees.