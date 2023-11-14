Punjab's first 'rail coach restaurant' opens at Pathankot station

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab's first 'rail coach restaurant' was inaugurated at the Pathankot Cantt railway station on Tuesday, said railway officials.

The restaurant has been set up under the concept of 'restaurant on wheels' or 'food on wheels' of the railways, said officials.

Under this initiative, old train coaches are refurbished and converted into rail coach restaurants.

In this air-conditioned restaurant, passengers can enjoy food at the station itself at affordable rates, said officials, adding that this facility will be available 24 hours for rail passengers and the general public, and will provide them a unique experience, said the officials.

It is the second such restaurant of the Ferozepur division of the Indian Railways.

The first 'rail coach restaurant' was inaugurated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK