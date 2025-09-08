Punjab's health infrastructure worth Rs 780 crore damaged in floods, says minister

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Floods in Punjab have damaged Rs 780-crore worth of health infrastructure according to initial estimates, state Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday while appealing the Centre to announce a relief package.

The floods, he added, caused extensive damage to crops, houses, schools and other infrastructure.

"Our machinery and medicines worth Rs 130 crore have been damaged. Severe damage has been caused to our 1,280 dispensaries and health and wellness centres. A total of 101 community health centres have been damaged," Singh told reporters "As per initial estimates, hospital infrastructure and medical items worth Rs 780 crore have been damaged," he added.

Besides, 31 sub-divisional hospitals have also been impacted, he added.

The health department with the assistance of several NGOs is providing medical aid in flood-hit villages in the state, Singh said.

Singh said he has already written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, detailing the devastating impact and seeking immediate financial assistance for the health sector.

The health minister echoed his colleague Aman Arora's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the flood-ravaged state during his visit on Tuesday.

"The backbone of Punjab's rural and urban healthcare has been broken. This is not just about buildings, it is about the loss of life-saving equipment, essential medicines, and the facilities where millions of Punjabis seek care. We welcome the Prime Minister's visit, but we need more than solidarity; we need substantial support. We urgently require central assistance of at least Rs 20,000 crore to rebuild the vital infrastructure and comprehensive state recovery," said Singh.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal too urged the PM to demonstrate magnanimity in providing assistance to the flood-affected people of Punjab.

Goyal informed that preliminary estimates suggest nearly 4 lakh acres of crops have been destroyed.

While no breach occurred in embankments maintained by his department, overflowing water caused damage to embankments and other infrastructure, he said.

Massive projects will be required for restoration once floodwaters recede, which will need substantial financial support.

He further said that the Punjab Mandi Board has suffered huge losses due to damaged roads.

Nearly 3,300 school and college buildings have been affected, while thousands of electricity poles collapsed and several transformers submerged. Urgent funds are required for restoration of these facilities, he added.

Responding to a query, Goyal said Punjab currently has around Rs 13,000 crore in the disaster management fund, but the Centre's "rigid" conditions prevent the state from utilising it.

He urged the Union government to relax the norms so that people of Punjab can benefit.