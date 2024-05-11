Punjab's Hoshiarpur district secures first position in voters' awareness drive

Hoshiarpur, May 11 (PTI) The Hoshiarpur district in Punjab has secured the top position in the state for its efforts in creating awareness about enhancing voters' participation as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

The Returning Officer for Hoshiarpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat Komal Mittal said the district achieved the first position in the state-wide rankings for its efforts in increasing voter participation and awareness.

Ferozepur secured the second position, followed by SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, and Patiala.

Mittal commended the collaborative efforts in raising voter awareness through various activities. She further stated that SVEEP activities would continue until June 1, aiming to maintain the achieved ranking.

Mittal underscored the significance of voter awareness in fortifying democracy and urged all voters to exercise their rights without any fear.