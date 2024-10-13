Punjab's new chief secretary offers prayers at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir

Amritsar, Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab's new chief secretary, KAP Sinha paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Mandir here on Sunday.

Sinha, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, assumed the charge of the chief secretary of Punjab on October 10. He replaced 1993-batch IAS officer Anurag Verma.

Sinha offered prayers at the Darbar Sahib and performed the traditional 'parikrama' around the holy place.

The senior state government official was honoured by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

He was honoured by the temple committee at the Durgiana Mandir as well.