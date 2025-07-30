Punjab's Sirhind canal pickup vehicle accident: Death toll rises to 9

Ludhiana, Jul 30 (PTI) The death toll in a pickup vehicle falling into the Sirhind canal here earlier this week, rose to nine with the recovery of another body on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Payal, Hemant Malhotra said the body of a man, Kesar Singh from Maan Kheri village was found around three kilometre from the accident site.

His body was recovered from the Sirhind Canal near Maan Kheri village in the Malerkotla district on Wednesday, the officer said.

According to the DSP, one person is still missing.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when a group of nearly 30 devotees was returning after paying obeisance at Mata Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Police had earlier said that the van plunged into the canal when its driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle at the bank of the canal.

Four women and three children were among those killed in the accident.