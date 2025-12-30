Punjab's special assembly session on VB-G RAM G unconstitutional: BJP

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said the special session called by the Punjab government against the VB-G RAM G Act was "unconstitutional and against the federal structure".

The party's Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, similarly criticised the move to hold the session and said it was the ruling party's attempt to hide its failures and create tension between the Centre and the state for political reasons.

Chugh said subjects related to employment guarantees and centrally funded welfare schemes fall under the legislative powers of Parliament, not state assemblies.

Holding a special session to oppose a law passed by Parliament was a violation of constitutional norms, he added.

He described the session as a "publicity stunt" by the Bhagwant Mann's AAP government to divert attention from Punjab's deteriorating law and order situation, corruption and administrative failure.

Chugh alleged that crime was increasing and governance had collapsed in the state.

Referring to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Chug claimed the scheme in Punjab was plagued by corruption.

He said social audits conducted in 5,915 out of 13,304 gram panchayats revealed more than 10,000 cases of financial irregularities, but no action was taken.

According to Chugh, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) Act is a reform aimed at ensuring transparency through digital monitoring of works and payments, and linking projects with PM Gati Shakti.

He alleged that the state government was opposing the law only for political reasons and urged it to stop "political theatrics" to focus on improving governance and public safety in the state.

Echoing the view, Jakhar alleged that the AAP was spreading propaganda to divert attention from its poor performance.

He said development in a federal system was possible only when the Centre and states worked together, but the AAP government had "always taken a confrontational stand against the Centre".

Jakhar also criticised the language used during the assembly proceedings, saying it did not meet parliamentary standards.

The new law was in the interest of the poor and would ensure transparent payment of wages, he claimed.

According to the BJP leader, the Punjab chief minister had admitted in the House that corruption was taking place, but it had failed to acknowledge that the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme was entirely under the state government.

He asked why no action had been taken despite the government's awareness of corruption. PTI VSD PRK PRK