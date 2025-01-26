Punjab's tableau showcases state as land of knowledge and wisdom

New Delhi: he Republic-Day tableau of Punjab showcased the state as the land of knowledge and wisdom, displaying the exquisite handicrafts and rich musical heritage of the region.

The tableau was an aesthetic blend of the state's inlay-designing prowess, interspersed with exquisitely woven handicrafts.

It also depicted the greatly-revered Sufi saint, Baba Sheikh Faridji, in the trailer portion.

Punjab primarily being an agrarian state, the tableau displayed a pair of bullocks with a yoke, depicting the agricultural aspect of the state.

The elegant designs of mats ("durri") at the bottom lent an aura of refinement to the novel creation.

The tableau also showcased the rich musical heritage of the state, with a traditionally-dressed man holding a "toombi" in his hand with a "dholak" and beautifully decorated earthen pots ("ghara").

A woman in traditional attire was shown weaving a cloth with her hands, thus displaying the art of folk embroidery covered with floral motifs -- popular all over the globe as "Phulkari".

The trailer portion of the tableau depicted one of the most deeply-revered Sufi saints of Punjab, Baba Sheikh Farid, "Ganj-i-Shakkar" (a storehouse of candy), sitting under the shade of a tree and immersed in composing hymns that are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Baba Sheikh Farid was the first poet of Punjabi language who developed and nurtured the same, thus bringing it into the literary domain. His moral teachings centred on all people adhering to moral principles and being devoted to God, and that people should be humble, content, generous, and compassionate.