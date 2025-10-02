Purana Qila to host 'Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav'

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The historic Purana Qila is set to become a grand stage for Indian classical dance with the launch of inaugural edition of "Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav", starting from Friday.

To be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the cultural festival, which aims to engage a broader audience -- from seasoned art lovers and cultural enthusiasts to curious newcomers and international visitors -- will celebrate India's rich classical dance heritage by showcasing legendary performers alongside emerging talents. Spanning three days, the festival promises a unique confluence of history, tradition, and creativity, offering a "rich tapestry of rhythm, expression, and movement".

The lineup features some of India's acclaimed dancers, including Padma awardees, Sangeet Natak Akademi recipients, Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar winners, and top-graded Doordarshan artists.

"Highlights include performances by renowned artists such as Padma awardees Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi) and Jayarama Rao (Kuchipudi), as well as Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees Sujata Mohapatra (Odissi) and Neena Prasad (Mohiniyattam)," they said the organisers in a statement.

In addition, a special program, "Kathak Parampara", choreographed by Kathak doyen and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Saswati Sen, will feature leading Kathak dancers of India, including Deepak Maharaj, Gauri Diwakar, Monisa Nayak, and Abhimanyu Lal.

The event will come to a close on October 5.