Purandar airport: Bawankule urges farmers to end protest, assures ‘best possible deal’ for land

Pune, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday urged protesting farmers in Pune district to reconsider their opposition to the proposed international airport project at Purandar, assuring them of the “best possible deal”.

In recent days, the district administration's attempt to conduct a drone survey in some villages in Purandar tehsil was met with stiff resistance from local farmers. One such protest turned violent on May 3, leaving 18 policemen injured and drone cameras destroyed.

Amid the rising tensions, the authorities have halted drone surveys and land measurement at the site.

“I met with some farmers opposing land acquisition for the airport. They expressed their unwillingness to part with their land. I explained to them how the Mihan project in Nagpur was executed successfully with the cooperation of locals,” Bawankule told reporters here.

He said the proposed airport and cargo hub in Pune district would transform the region and bring global connectivity to western Maharashtra.

“This will benefit farmers through international exports. The state government is committed to creating a world-class airport in Pune. It’s a policy decision that will not be reversed,” he asserted.

While some farmers remained firm in their refusal to give up land, Bawankule urged them to consider alternatives. “I asked them what compensation would be acceptable if land is to be acquired. What are the prevailing rates in the area? I have asked them to submit their demands within a week,” he said.

The minister also said that the state may propose a new compensation package after deliberations. “The government will try to offer the best possible deal to the farmers, even if it means tweaking existing land acquisition laws,” he added.

Bawankule said misinformation on social media about compensation rates has created confusion among farmers. “The government’s offer will be fair and beneficial, and I believe it will convince the farmers to support the (airport) work,” he said.

He reiterated the government's willingness to engage in dialogue. “We are open to all suggestions. Let’s sit across the table, resolve this deadlock, and open the doors of development in the region,” he told the farmers.

Bawankule said till the time the deadlock is resolved, the drone survey of seven villages for the proposed airport will remain suspended.

"I told them that as the revenue and acquisition minister, I'm ready to do the mediation," said the BJP leader.