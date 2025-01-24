Pure politics: Kejriwal on withdrawal of Punjab Police from his security

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A day after the Punjab Police personnel deployed in the security of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were withdrawn, the former Delhi chief minister dubbed it as "pure politics" on Friday.

"I regret that personal security has been politicised," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, addressing a press conference here.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur hit back at Kejriwal, saying enjoying a security cover of two police forces, without holding any official position, amounts to "misuse of power".

"Kejriwal once claimed that he would not take any security cover. Now, even without holding the position of Delhi chief minister, he enjoys Z-plus security from not one but two states -- Delhi and Punjab. More than 60 personnel are deployed for him. This is a clear misuse of power and resources," Thakur said.

The AAP has alleged that stones were thrown at Kejriwal's vehicle by "goons" associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the New Delhi and Hari Nagar constituencies. The chief ministers of AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab have written to the Election Commission (EC) for restoring Kejriwal's security cover provided by the Punjab Police.

The AAP chief said it was "pure politics" that was behind the move to "withdraw his security cover" provided by the Punjab Police. There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security, he added.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said the component of the state police deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following directions from the Delhi Police and EC.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also alleged that the city police that comes under the Centre has turned a blind eye on alleged attacks on Kejriwal at the instance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI VIT RC