Puri Buch row: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside SEBI office

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Youth Congress activists on Monday demonstrated outside the SEBI office in Mumbai, demanding a probe into allegations raised against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her resignation.

Police detained the workers and booked them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Citing the US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report, the party workers led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav demanded Puri Buch's resignation, alleging a conflict of interest.

"We wanted an inquiry into the allegations and Puri Buch's resignation from the post," said Yadav.

Puri Buch and SEBI had denied allegations. PTI KK NSK