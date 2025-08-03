Puri girl death: Odisha Police investigation under fire from oppostion

Bhubaneswar: A day after the 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants in Puri district, died in AIIMS Delhi, opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP government in Odisha and raised questions on the "role" of police which claimed that no one was involved in setting the teenager on fire.

In separate press conferences, the women leaders of both parties "rejected" the Odisha police statement that no other person was involved in setting the girl on fire.

Hours after the girl's death, the Odisha Police on Saturday in a post on X, said: "... the police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."

"There should be no doubt that attempts are made to shield the culprits. The police got the chapel, a plastic bottle carrying inflammable substance from the spot of crime, but they failed to nab the culprits. This is not acceptable," Opposition chief whip in Odisha Assembly and BJD leader Pramila Mallik told reporters.

Alleging that the state police from day one have been attempting to "shield" the culprits suspected to be members of the ruling party (BJP), Mallik said, "The people are not aware of the victim's statement to the police. The police have recorded the statement of the victim more than three times. This indicated that the victim was not giving the statement which the government wanted."

Alleging that the women are "unsafe" in Odisha, Mallik, also a former Women and Child Development (WCD) minister, cited the instance of the self immolation death of a woman college student at Balasore, gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach and now tragic burning to death of a teenage girl at Balanga area. "The BJP's double-engine government has earned shame for the entire state," she said.

Mallik, a seven-time MLA, also denounced Odisha Police's statement, where it "requested everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."

"This is not a request, but a veiled threat to the people. What has the police done during the 15 days after the girl was set on fire by three miscreants as per her mother's statement," she asked.

"You (Majhi) have no ability to take decision and depend on Delhi or Gujarat. Please provide security to women or step down," Mallik said.

BJD leader and former government chief whip Prasant Muduli also ridiculed the police and said: "Why police remained silent and opened up, making a claim that no one was involved in the burning after the death of the victim? It is natural for people to suspect foul play."

BJD MP Sasmit Patra in a post on X said: "Tragic that the Puri burn victim succumbed. But even more shocking is Odisha Police's tweet denying involvement, despite the FIR naming 3 miscreants. Why declare a verdict before the probe ends? Why silence justice? What message does this send to women in Odisha?"

CPI(M) Odisha unit secretary Suresh Panigrahi said: "We have been demanding a judicial probe into all the women-related crimes, particularly as the incidents those took place at Balasore, Gopalpur and Balang. A woman retired High Court judge should head the commission and submit a report in 60 days."

Congress leader Sonali Sahu and others at another press conference alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, some days ago, claimed that she met the victim at AIIMS, Delhi, and the girl was recovering after surgeries.

"As per our information, the victim was all right till 5 PM on Saturday (Aug 2). But what happened later is not acceptable. There seems to be a conspiracy behind the death of the girl. If the girl was not stable, how could police record her statement four times in a span of 15 days and latest on July 30," Sahu asked.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has served an ultimatum to the police to nab the culprits within seven days or the party would gherao the DGP office.

However, the girl's father has appealed to all not to politicise his daughter's death and said that the state government and the doctors have provided all support.

BJP leaders were not immediately available for comment.