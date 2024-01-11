Puri heritage corridor project almost complete: SJTA

Puri, Jan 10 (PTI) Ahead of inauguration of the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (temple heritage project) here on January 17, the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) is all set to hand over the complete project to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the work is almost complete and the entire project will now remain under the supervision of the temple authorities.

The heritage corridor project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

"Work was mostly done within 75 metres from the ‘Medhanada Pacheri’ (the outer boundary wall) of the 12th-century shrine," he said.

The outer beautification work of 27 mutts and three temples under the heritage corridor project has been completed, while some works of three other mutts are at different stages of completion, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, in a meeting presided over by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb on Thursday, discussed the schedule for the inauguration of the project.

Briefing reporters after the managing committee meeting, the SJTA chief administrator said the ‘Gua teka ritual’ (betel nut exchange) and the 'Anukra Ropana' (putting seed for mega yagna) will be held on Friday.

The SJTA chief administrator said that the various rituals and related work will be carried out for three days from January 15 before the final inauguration ceremony on January 17.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project while Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb to give "prunahuti" (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna, sources said. PTI AAM AAM BDC