Puri heritage corridor to be completed by Jan 11: Odisha chief secretary

Puri: Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena said that 'Parikrama' or the heritage corridor around the Jagannath temple in Puri would be completed by January 11.

He reviewed the progress of the project, which would be inaugurated on January 17.

"After completion of the work, the project will be handed over to the temple administration and police will take over the security of the area by January 14," the chief secretary told reporters on Friday.

He said all arrangements would be in place to facilitate the visitors, coming from different parts of the country and abroad, to witness the inauguration of the 'Parikrama' project on January 17.

"The district collector has already written to different mutts and owners of the buildings on both sides of the grand road to help the administration facilitate people coming to witness the mega event," he added.

He said arrangements would be made for public convenience such as drinking water and toilets and the entire town would be under a security blanket to prevent any untoward incident.

The chief secretary said new parking spaces will be made for vehicles coming to the pilgrimage town on the day of the inauguration.

The state government has made arrangements to send 'Prachar Rath' (promotional vehicles) in every gram panchayat in the district from Saturday.

ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said adequate security measures will be made for visitors and hassle-free 'darshan' will be ensured for devotees.