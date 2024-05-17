Puri interacts with eminent Sikhs, discusses Modi govt's achievements

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday interacted with eminent members of the Sikh community to discuss the Modi government's achievements during its 10-year tenure and the prime minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat - 2047".

Eminent Sikhs from all walks of life attended the programme, initiated by Puri, at his residence during which the minister highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of the community and his love for them.

The interactive session -- "Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan" -- was attended by eminent lawyers, industrialists, academics, members of armed forces and politicians, among others.

Puri said the Sikh community is small but very accomplished and second to none.

He listed out several members of the community -- from fashion designers to those in the culinary world, the principals of Shriram College of Commerce and Mata Sundri College for Women, singer Daler Mehndi, the president of the governing body of Miranda House, civil servants, National Commission for Minorities Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, senior advocate and former Punjab MLA HS Phoolka, former PNB chief SS Kohli and Rajya Sabha ex-MP Tarlochan Singh.

The minister said the prime minister has a special place in his mind and heart for the Sikh community.

"It is his desire to give this community its rightful place in the country," he noted, listing several initiatives taken by Modi for the community.

Puri said Sikhs are spread all over India and the world and they have always had a deep, abiding faith and love for the prime minister -- not only since he assumed the responsibility at the Centre in May 2014 but from his days as a "pracharak".

"All his actions during the past 10 years speak for that love for the Sikh community, starting from (operationalising the) Kartarpur Sahib corridor to ropeways at gurdwara sahibs. The prime minister has always had this long-standing faith for the Sikh community. Today, I thought it would be appropriate to invite members of the Sikh community, cutting across segments," Puri said.

Speaking on "Sikhs with NaMo", he said it is part of a series and expressed happiness that it got off to a flying start.

"We are holding another function on Sunday with members of the armed forces, police and civil services (personnel) and eminent intellectuals. We are holding another function with members of the tech community on May 20," the minister noted.

Popular Punjabi singer Mehndi said Modi's love for Sikhs is sincere and added that he wished him well so that he can do more for the community's welfare.

BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Arvinder Singh Lovely said the prime minister has done a lot for the community and will continue his sincere efforts for the cause of the Sikhs.

Sirsa also accused the Congress of being responsible for the attack on the Golden Temple and the killings of thousands of Sikhs in the riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984. PTI SKC SZM