Puri Jagannath temple authorities face flak for Rs 500 parking fee decision

Puri, Jan 8 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) decision to levy a parking fee of Rs 500 for four-wheelers at its Bhakta Nivas (guest houses for devotees) facilities here has triggered strong opposition from tourists, servitors and political leaders.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours. The arrangement will continue until further orders.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was aimed at ensuring structured parking management and better organisation of parking spaces, adding that it would improve convenience for visitors.

However, following objection from various quarters, Puri district Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the deputy chief administrator of the SJTA, said the administration would reconsider the decision.

“We will reconsider the parking fee. I will get back to you after taking up the matter with the authority,” he told reporters.

Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty demanded an immediate rollback, saying hotels in Puri and elsewhere in the country do not charge guests separately for parking. “It must be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Local MP Sambit Patra of the BJP said he was not aware of the development. “Our government will take a decision that is good for all, particularly the poor people,” he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das opposed the move. In a post on X, he called the fee unjustified and an unnecessary financial burden on devotees.

He urged the authorities to roll back the decision and ensure pilgrim-friendly facilities.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma also demanded immediate withdrawal of the hefty parking fee, alleging that staying at Bhakta Nivas had already become more expensive.

“The administration is trying to derive financial benefit from the religious sentiments of devotees,” he said.

Tourists, too, voiced their discontent. “While parking a car at airports costs around Rs 150, the administration here is demanding Rs 500. This could become the country’s highest parking fee,” claimed Chaturbhuja Samal, a frequent visitor to Puri.

Sources said the four Bhakta Nivas were built during the previous BJD government, with room tariffs ranging between Rs 900 and Rs 2,500 for 24 hours. PTI AAM NN