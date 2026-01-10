Puri Jagannath temple authorities rule out reduction in parking fee at guest houses

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Despite opposition over the Rs 500 parking fee at its guest houses, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri ruled out any possibility of rollback and said the decision was taken to ensure better organisation of space and management at the facilities.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the administration has found that a maximum of 10 vehicles are parked daily at the guest houses, and visitors can afford the parking fee for their four-wheelers.

The comment comes after the opposition BJD has demanded immediate rollback of the decision and claimed that this might affect the tourist inflow to the pilgrim city.

“We are aware of the opposition following the introduction of the Rs 500 parking fee at Bhakta Nivases. A few people come with their four-wheelers. They can easily afford the Rs 500 parking fee," Padhee said.

Tourists, who stay at the guest houses, can keep their vehicles in any other parking facility if they have a reservation with the fee, he said.

"The cost of the Jagannath Ballav parking space is Rs 250. Anyone can go and keep their vehicles there. We have no objection,” the SJTA administrator said.

The room tariff at Bhakta Nivases is comparatively cheaper than hotels, he said.

"If the room tariff is increased, it will affect devotees, and that is why there is no proposal to raise the accommodation charges." In a notification, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases (guest houses) would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours.

The SJTA operates Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Nivas, Shree Gundicha Bhakta Nivas, and Shree Purushottam Bhakta Nivas. These facilities are located along the Grand Road and at prime spots near the Jagannath temple. PTI AAM BDC