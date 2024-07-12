Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar reopening decison on Saturday: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will decide on reopening of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday.

The temple treasury was last opened 46 years ago in 1978 and the reopening of it was a major political issue in the state during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The BJP had promised to reopen the treasury of the 12th-century shrine for inventory if it came to power in Odisha.

"The state government is examining the legal and other aspects of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the temple managing committee. On Saturday, the state government’s decision will be known," the law minister said.

The administration of Lord Jagannath's temple in Puri is under the law department of the state government.

Notably, the temple managing committee has ratified the proposals of a high-level panel headed by former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath with some changes to the SOPs and sent it for approval of the government.

The 16-member high-level committee constituted by the state government for inspection of the inner Ratna Bhandar and making an inventory of ornaments and valuables stored there had recommended reopening the treasury on July 14. PTI BBM BBM NN