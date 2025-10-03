Puri Jagannath temple to set up digital library to preserve age-old records

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri will set up a digital library to preserve age-old records of the 12th-century shrine, including rare palm-leaf manuscripts, rituals' data and the sacred Madala Panji (temple almanac), SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

In a social media post on Thursday, Padhee said the proposed digital library will serve as a repository of centuries-old records, offering digital access to devotees and researchers worldwide.

"With the blessings of Mahaprabhu, SJTA is going to set up a digital library to preserve rare temple records, rituals, the sacred Madala Panji, palm-leaf manuscripts and more, while providing digital access to devotees and researchers. This unique initiative seeks to safeguard the timeless heritage of Shree Jagannatha Temple," he wrote on X. PTI AAM AAM MNB